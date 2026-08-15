Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Take On Braves On Aug. 15

Carroll is hitting for a .246 BA, .340 OBP and .484 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored 75 runs. In 517 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 57 runs. Carroll has recorded 16 steals on 18 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.

Grant Holmes makes the start for the Braves, his 23rd of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.47 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.