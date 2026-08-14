Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Braves On Aug. 14

Carroll is hitting for a .243 BA, .338 OBP and .482 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .820 and he has scored 75 runs. In 512 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 57 runs. Carroll has recorded 16 steals on 18 attempts. He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2 for 4 with a triple, a home run and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Chris Sale (12-7 with a 2.20 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 22nd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.