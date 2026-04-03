Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Braves On April 3

Carroll is hitting for a .292 BA, .357 OBP and .667 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.024 and he has scored five runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in eight runs (2nd in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Braves.

Grant Holmes (0-1) takes the mound for the Braves to make his second start of the season.

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