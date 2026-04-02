Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Braves On April 2

Carroll is hitting for a .333 BA, .400 OBP and .762 SLG with a 16% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is 1.162, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored five runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in eight runs (2nd in MLB). In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Tigers.

Reynaldo Lopez (0-0) starts for the Braves, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.