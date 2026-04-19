Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Take On Blue Jays On April 19

Carroll is hitting for a .309 BA, .400 OBP and .618 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.018, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 15 runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs (16th in MLB). Carroll has recorded two steals on two attempts. He collected four RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (0-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 2.82 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.

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