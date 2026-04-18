Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Play Blue Jays On April 18

Carroll is hitting for a .308 BA, .395 OBP and .585 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .979, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 13 runs. In 76 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 12 runs. Carroll has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Max Scherzer makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 9.58 ERA and nine strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings pitched.

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