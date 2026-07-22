Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Face Athletics On July 22

Carroll is hitting for a .249 BA, .342 OBP and .476 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .819 and he has scored 56 runs. In 415 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Carroll has recorded 11 steals on 13 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Athletics.

Gage Jump (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.78 ERA in 52 1/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.

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