Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Face Athletics On July 21

Carroll is hitting for a .250 BA, .344 OBP and .480 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .824 and he has scored 55 runs. In 410 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Carroll has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Cardinals.

Jack Perkins (2-5) takes the mound for the Athletics in his seventh start of the season. He has a 6.87 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.

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