Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Athletics On July 20

Carroll is hitting for a .250 BA, .344 OBP and .480 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .824 and he has scored 55 runs. In 410 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Carroll has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Jeffrey Springs (3-9) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 20th start of the season. He has a 6.08 ERA in 97 2/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.

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