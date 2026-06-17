Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Take On Angels On June 17
Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Chase Field, on Wednesday, June 17 at 3:40 p.m. ET. Carroll has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Carroll is hitting for a .277 BA, .367 OBP and .535 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .901, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 44 runs. In 300 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 34 runs. Carroll has recorded nine steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Samuel Aldegheri (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Angels, his third of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.