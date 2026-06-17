Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Take On Angels On June 17

Carroll is hitting for a .277 BA, .367 OBP and .535 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .901, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 44 runs. In 300 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 34 runs. Carroll has recorded nine steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Samuel Aldegheri (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Angels, his third of the season.

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