Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Face Angels On June 16

Carroll is hitting for a .277 BA, .368 OBP and .539 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .907, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 44 runs. In 296 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 34 runs. Carroll has recorded nine steals on 10 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Reid Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his 15th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.00 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.

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