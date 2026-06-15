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Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll

Arizona Diamondbacks • #7 CF

Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Play Angels On June 15

Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Los Angeles Angels at Chase Field, on Monday, June 15 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Carroll has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Carroll is hitting for a .278 BA, .370 OBP and .544 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .914, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 43 runs. In 292 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 34 runs. Carroll has recorded eight steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Reds.

The Angels are sending Walbert Urena (4-4) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 2.44 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 55 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Corbin Carroll

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