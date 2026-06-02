Connor Prielipp And Twins Square Off Against White Sox On June 2

Prielipp is 1-3 with a 5.13 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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