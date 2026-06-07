Connor Prielipp And Twins Face Royals On June 7

Prielipp is 2-3 with a 5.26 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Royals are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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