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Connor Prielipp
Minnesota Twins

Connor Prielipp

Minnesota Twins • #61 SP

Connor Prielipp And Twins Face Royals On June 7

Connor Prielipp will get the start for the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, on Sunday, June 7 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Prielipp has -150 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Prielipp is 2-3 with a 5.26 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Royals are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Connor Prielipp

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