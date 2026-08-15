Connor Prielipp And Twins Play Phillies On Aug. 15

Prielipp is 3-5 with a 4.79 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.