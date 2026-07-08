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Connor Prielipp
Minnesota Twins

Connor Prielipp

Minnesota Twins • #61 SP

Connor Prielipp And Twins Play Guardians On July 8

Connor Prielipp will get the start for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, on Wednesday, July 8 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Prielipp has -128 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Prielipp is 2-5 with a 4.96 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday, June 28 when he threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Guardians are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Connor Prielipp

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