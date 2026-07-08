Connor Prielipp And Twins Play Guardians On July 8

Prielipp is 2-5 with a 4.96 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday, June 28 when he threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Guardians are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.