Connor Prielipp And Twins Face Diamondbacks On June 19

Prielipp is 2-4 with a 5.26 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.