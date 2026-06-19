Connor Prielipp And Twins Face Diamondbacks On June 19
Connor Prielipp will get the start for his Minnesota Twins against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Friday, June 19 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Prielipp has -148 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Prielipp is 2-4 with a 5.26 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.