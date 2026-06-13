Connor Prielipp And Twins Square Off Against Cardinals On June 13

Prielipp is 2-4 with a 5.15 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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