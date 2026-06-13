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Connor Prielipp
Minnesota Twins

Connor Prielipp

Minnesota Twins • #61 SP

Connor Prielipp And Twins Square Off Against Cardinals On June 13

Connor Prielipp will get the start for his Minnesota Twins against the St. Louis Cardinals at Target Field, on Saturday, June 13 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Prielipp has -134 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Prielipp is 2-4 with a 5.15 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Connor Prielipp

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