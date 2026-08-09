Connor Prielipp And Twins Take On Brewers On Aug. 9

Prielipp is 3-5 with a 4.75 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday, Aug. 1 when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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