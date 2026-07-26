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Connor Prielipp
Minnesota Twins

Connor Prielipp

Minnesota Twins • #61 SP

Connor Prielipp And Twins Play Athletics On July 26

Connor Prielipp will get the start for his Minnesota Twins against the Athletics at Target Field, on Sunday, July 26 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Prielipp has +114 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Prielipp is 2-5 with a 4.99 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday, July 8 when he tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Connor Prielipp

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