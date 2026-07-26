Connor Prielipp And Twins Play Athletics On July 26

Prielipp is 2-5 with a 4.99 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday, July 8 when he tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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