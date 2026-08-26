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Connor Prielipp
Minnesota Twins

Connor Prielipp

Minnesota Twins • #61 SP

Connor Prielipp And Twins Play Athletics On Aug. 26

Connor Prielipp will get the start for his Minnesota Twins against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 9:05 p.m. ET. Prielipp has -106 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Prielipp is 3-7 with a 5.57 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Connor Prielipp

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