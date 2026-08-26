Connor Prielipp And Twins Play Athletics On Aug. 26

Prielipp is 3-7 with a 5.57 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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