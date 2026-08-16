Connor Norby And Rockies Take On Giants On Aug. 16

Norby is hitting for a .200 BA, .316 OBP and .319 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .635 and he has scored 18 runs. In 247 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. Norby has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Giants.

Blade Tidwell (0-0) makes the start for the Giants, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.