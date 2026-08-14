Connor Norby And Rockies Face Giants On Aug. 14

Norby is hitting for a .200 BA, .313 OBP and .317 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .630 and he has scored 17 runs. In 240 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. Norby has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

The Giants are sending Landen Roupp (7-11) to make his 24th start of the season. He is 7-11 with a 4.22 ERA and 123 strikeouts through 123 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.