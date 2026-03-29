Connor Norby And Marlins Take On Rockies On March 29
Connor Norby and his Miami Marlins will face the Colorado Rockies at loanDepot park, on Sunday, March 29 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Norby has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Norby had a .251 BA, .300 OBP and .389 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .689 and he scored 42 runs. In 337 plate appearances, he hit eight home runs and drove in 34 runs. Norby recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Rockies.
Jose Quintana takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Rockies.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.