Connor Norby And Marlins Play Rays On May 16

Norby is hitting for a .234 BA, .336 OBP and .391 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored 12 runs. In 149 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. Norby has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Rays.

Nick Martinez (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his ninth start of the season. He has a 1.70 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

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