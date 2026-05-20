Connor Norby And Marlins Take On Braves On May 20

Norby is hitting for a .231 BA, .335 OBP and .378 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .713 and he has scored 15 runs. In 167 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. Norby has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Braves.

The Braves are sending Chris Sale (6-3) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 1.96 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 55 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.