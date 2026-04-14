Colton Gordon And Astros Play Rockies On April 14

Gordon went 6-4 with a 5.34 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Rockies are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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