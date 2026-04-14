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Colton Gordon
Houston Astros

Colton Gordon

Houston Astros • #61 SP

Colton Gordon And Astros Play Rockies On April 14

Colton Gordon will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Colorado Rockies at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, April 14 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Gordon has -104 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gordon went 6-4 with a 5.34 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Rockies are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colton Gordon

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