Colton Cowser And Orioles Play Tigers On July 27

Cowser is hitting for a .207 BA, .312 OBP and .332 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .644 and he has scored 28 runs. In 254 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 27 runs. Cowser has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Braves.

The Tigers are sending Keider Montero (7-5) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.14 ERA and 78 strikeouts through 106 2/3 innings pitched.

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