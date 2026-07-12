Colton Cowser And Orioles Take On Royals On July 12

Cowser is hitting for a .216 BA, .307 OBP and .352 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .659 and he has scored 28 runs. In 229 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 27 runs. Cowser has recorded four steals on six attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Seth Lugo makes the start for the Royals, his 19th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.56 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.