Colton Cowser And Orioles Play Padres On June 14

Cowser is hitting for a .221 BA, .311 OBP and .386 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 23 runs. In 168 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Padres.

Walker Buehler (3-3) takes the mound for the Padres in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 4.33 ERA in 62 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.

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