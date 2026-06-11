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Colton Cowser
Baltimore Orioles

Colton Cowser

Baltimore Orioles • #17 LF

Colton Cowser And Orioles Face Mariners On June 11

Colton Cowser and his Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Seattle Mariners at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Thursday, June 11 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Cowser has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Cowser is hitting for a .226 BA, .312 OBP and .380 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored 21 runs. In 158 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

The Mariners will send Bryan Woo (5-4) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.74 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colton Cowser

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