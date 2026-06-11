Colton Cowser And Orioles Face Mariners On June 11

Cowser is hitting for a .226 BA, .312 OBP and .380 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored 21 runs. In 158 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

The Mariners will send Bryan Woo (5-4) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.74 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.