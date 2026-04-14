FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Colton Cowser
Baltimore Orioles

Colton Cowser

Baltimore Orioles • #17 LF

Colton Cowser And Orioles Face Diamondbacks On April 14

Colton Cowser and his Baltimore Orioles will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday, April 14 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Cowser has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Cowser is hitting for a .219 BA, .316 OBP and .250 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .566 and he has scored five runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Merrill Kelly will take the mound to start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colton Cowser

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Baltimore OriolesRecent Baltimore Orioles Player News

View All Baltimore Orioles Player News