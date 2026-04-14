Colton Cowser And Orioles Face Diamondbacks On April 14
Colton Cowser and his Baltimore Orioles will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday, April 14 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Cowser has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Cowser is hitting for a .219 BA, .316 OBP and .250 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .566 and he has scored five runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.
Merrill Kelly will take the mound to start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.