Colton Cowser And Orioles Face Diamondbacks On April 14

Cowser is hitting for a .219 BA, .316 OBP and .250 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .566 and he has scored five runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Merrill Kelly will take the mound to start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.