Colton Cowser And Orioles Play Braves On July 24

Cowser is hitting for a .207 BA, .305 OBP and .333 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .638 and he has scored 28 runs. In 247 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 27 runs. Cowser has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Red Sox.

The Braves are sending Grant Holmes (6-4) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.70 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.

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