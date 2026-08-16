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Colt Keith
Detroit Tigers

Colt Keith

Detroit Tigers • #33 3B

Colt Keith And Tigers Take On White Sox On Aug. 16

Colt Keith and his Detroit Tigers will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Keith has +760 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Keith is hitting for a .264 BA, .317 OBP and .410 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored 42 runs. In 350 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the White Sox.

Sean Burke makes the start for the White Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.99 ERA and 152 strikeouts through 135 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colt Keith

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