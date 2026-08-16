Colt Keith And Tigers Take On White Sox On Aug. 16

Keith is hitting for a .264 BA, .317 OBP and .410 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored 42 runs. In 350 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the White Sox.

Sean Burke makes the start for the White Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.99 ERA and 152 strikeouts through 135 2/3 innings pitched.

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