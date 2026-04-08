Colt Keith And Tigers Square Off Against Twins On April 8

Keith is hitting for a .353 BA, .389 OBP and .500 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .889 and he has scored seven runs. In 36 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Twins.

The Twins will send Bailey Ober (0-0) out to make his third start of the season.

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