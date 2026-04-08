Colt Keith And Tigers Square Off Against Twins On April 8
Colt Keith and his Detroit Tigers will face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Wednesday, April 8 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Keith has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Keith is hitting for a .353 BA, .389 OBP and .500 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .889 and he has scored seven runs. In 36 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Twins.
The Twins will send Bailey Ober (0-0) out to make his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.