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Colt Keith
Detroit Tigers

Colt Keith

Detroit Tigers • #33 3B

Colt Keith And Tigers Square Off Against Twins On April 8

Colt Keith and his Detroit Tigers will face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Wednesday, April 8 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Keith has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Keith is hitting for a .353 BA, .389 OBP and .500 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .889 and he has scored seven runs. In 36 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Twins.

The Twins will send Bailey Ober (0-0) out to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colt Keith

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