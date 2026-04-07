Colt Keith And Tigers Play Twins On April 7
Colt Keith and his Detroit Tigers will face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Tuesday, April 7 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Keith has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Keith is hitting for a .387 BA, .424 OBP and .548 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .973 and he has scored seven runs. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.
The Twins will look to Taj Bradley (1-0) in his third start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.