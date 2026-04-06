Colt Keith And Tigers Face Twins On April 6

Keith is hitting for a .407 BA, .448 OBP and .556 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.004, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored six runs. In 29 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Cardinals.

The Twins will send Joe Ryan (0-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.