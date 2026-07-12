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Colt Keith
Detroit Tigers

Colt Keith

Detroit Tigers • #33 3B

Colt Keith And Tigers Take On Phillies On July 12

Colt Keith and the Detroit Tigers will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Comerica Park, on Sunday, July 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Keith has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Keith is hitting for a .248 BA, .295 OBP and .396 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 5.2% walk rate. His OPS is .691 and he has scored 35 runs. In 268 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler (9-1 with a 2.28 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Phillies, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colt Keith

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