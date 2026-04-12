Colt Keith And Tigers Square Off Against Marlins On April 12

Keith is hitting for a .354 BA, .392 OBP and .500 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .892 and he has scored nine runs. In 51 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara (2-0 with a 0.74 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season.

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