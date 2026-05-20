Colt Keith And Tigers Play Guardians On May 20

Keith is hitting for a .291 BA, .331 OBP and .351 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 4.9% walk rate. His OPS is .682 and he has scored 18 runs. In 142 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Guardians.

Tanner Bibee (0-6) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.15 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.

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