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Colt Keith
Detroit Tigers

Colt Keith

Detroit Tigers • #33 3B

Colt Keith And Tigers Take On Guardians On May 18

Colt Keith and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, on Monday, May 18 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Keith has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Keith is hitting for a .295 BA, .336 OBP and .357 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored 18 runs. In 137 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

The Guardians are sending Slade Cecconi (2-4) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.60 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colt Keith

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