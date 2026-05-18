Colt Keith And Tigers Take On Guardians On May 18

Keith is hitting for a .295 BA, .336 OBP and .357 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored 18 runs. In 137 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

The Guardians are sending Slade Cecconi (2-4) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.60 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

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