Colt Keith And Tigers Take On Giants On Aug. 7

Keith is hitting for a .275 BA, .321 OBP and .425 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .746 and he has scored 42 runs. In 330 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 31 runs. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs) in his most recent game against the Mariners.

JT Brubaker will start for the Giants, his first of the season.

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