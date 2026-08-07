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Colt Keith
Detroit Tigers

Colt Keith

Detroit Tigers • #33 3B

Colt Keith And Tigers Take On Giants On Aug. 7

Colt Keith and the Detroit Tigers will square off against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Keith has +800 odds to hit a home run as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Keith is hitting for a .275 BA, .321 OBP and .425 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .746 and he has scored 42 runs. In 330 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 31 runs. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs) in his most recent game against the Mariners.

JT Brubaker will start for the Giants, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colt Keith

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