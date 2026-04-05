Colt Keith And Tigers Take On Cardinals On April 5

Keith is hitting for a .417 BA, .462 OBP and .583 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.045, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored five runs. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his previous game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy (0-1) starts for the Cardinals, his second of the season.

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