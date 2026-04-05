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Colt Keith
Detroit Tigers

Colt Keith

Detroit Tigers • #33 3B

Colt Keith And Tigers Take On Cardinals On April 5

Colt Keith and his Detroit Tigers will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Comerica Park, on Sunday, April 5 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Keith has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Keith is hitting for a .417 BA, .462 OBP and .583 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.045, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored five runs. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his previous game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy (0-1) starts for the Cardinals, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colt Keith

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