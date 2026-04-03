Colt Keith And Tigers Face Cardinals On April 3

Keith is hitting for a .364 BA, .417 OBP and .545 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .962 and he has scored four runs. In 24 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Diamondbacks.

Michael McGreevy (0-0) pitches for the Cardinals to make his second start this season.

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