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Colt Keith
Detroit Tigers

Colt Keith

Detroit Tigers • #33 3B

Colt Keith And Tigers Face Cardinals On April 3

Colt Keith and the Detroit Tigers will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Comerica Park, on Friday, April 3 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Keith has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Keith is hitting for a .364 BA, .417 OBP and .545 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .962 and he has scored four runs. In 24 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Diamondbacks.

Michael McGreevy (0-0) pitches for the Cardinals to make his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colt Keith

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