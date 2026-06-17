Colson Montgomery And White Sox Take On Yankees On June 17

Montgomery is hitting for a .221 BA, .317 OBP and .478 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 33 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 40 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Yankees.

Carlos Rodon gets the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.19 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

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