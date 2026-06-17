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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Take On Yankees On June 17

Colson Montgomery and the Chicago White Sox will face the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Wednesday, June 17 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .221 BA, .317 OBP and .478 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 33 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 40 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Yankees.

Carlos Rodon gets the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.19 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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