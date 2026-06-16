Colson Montgomery And White Sox Take On Yankees On June 16

Montgomery is hitting for a .223 BA, .319 OBP and .482 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 33 runs. In 282 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 40 runs. He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Dodgers.

Gerrit Cole (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his fifth start of the season. He has a 2.45 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.

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