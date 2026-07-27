Colson Montgomery And White Sox Take On Yankees On July 27

Montgomery is hitting for a .218 BA, .299 OBP and .460 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 48 runs. In 411 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 59 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Astros.

Max Fried (4-3 with a 2.97 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.