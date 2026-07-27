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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Take On Yankees On July 27

Colson Montgomery and the Chicago White Sox will square off against the New York Yankees at Rate Field, on Monday, July 27 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .218 BA, .299 OBP and .460 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 48 runs. In 411 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 59 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Astros.

Max Fried (4-3 with a 2.97 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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