Colson Montgomery And White Sox Take On Twins On June 3

Montgomery is hitting for a .228 BA, .324 OBP and .484 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 28 runs. In 250 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 36 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Twins.

Taj Bradley gets the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.21 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.