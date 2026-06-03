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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Take On Twins On June 3

Colson Montgomery and the Chicago White Sox will take on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Wednesday, June 3 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .228 BA, .324 OBP and .484 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 28 runs. In 250 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 36 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Twins.

Taj Bradley gets the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.21 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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