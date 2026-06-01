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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Twins On June 1

Colson Montgomery and his Chicago White Sox will take on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Monday, June 1 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .235 BA, .329 OBP and .498 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored 28 runs. In 243 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 36 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Tigers.

The Twins will send Joe Ryan (3-3) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 2.94 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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