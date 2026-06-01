Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Twins On June 1

Montgomery is hitting for a .235 BA, .329 OBP and .498 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored 28 runs. In 243 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 36 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Tigers.

The Twins will send Joe Ryan (3-3) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 2.94 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.

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