Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Tigers On May 31

Montgomery is hitting for a .233 BA, .329 OBP and .486 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored 27 runs. In 240 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 35 runs. In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Tigers.

Keider Montero makes the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.09 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.